Gilmore Girls Again? Lauren Graham Will Always Say Yes to a Return

While promoting her new Tubi series, Lauren Graham shared with Jimmy Fallon that she would always say yes to any Gilmore Girls revival.

Gilmore Girls fans are legion, and the show at least a couple of times a year swings back around in popularity. It really is one of the best shows of the last 25 years, and anytime the cast does anything, they are asked about it coming back again. Such is the case for Lauren Graham, who has a new show called The Z-Suite on Tubi and was asked about returning to Stars Hollow on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Like many who have been blessed to play such a beloved part, she said that, of course, she would return.

Not Sure We Need More Gilmore Girls, But Who Would Say No?

"I would, yes! I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had, and I love doing it," Graham said. "It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me. I will say it can be strange at times because, on the one hand, some people are starting to say, 'You raised me,' and I'm like, 'I hope there were other adults involved.' And then, on the other hand, people are like, 'Oh, I just have the show on in the background. It puts my dog to sleep. We're not even listening anymore. It's just on like background music.'"

I can attest to this. I was in and out of the show when it aired from 2000-2007, but I found it again like many others have on streaming. My daughter is 12 now, and we just finished our second watch of the show, including the Netflix revival from 2016; as a family and I already know that when fall rolls around and the leaves start turning colors, it will be time to revisit it again. At this point, Gilmore Girls is probably the show I have spent the most time with in my life since 2000. Well, maybe The Office more. But it is close.

