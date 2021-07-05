Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel

Real-life didn't mirror the show on the set of Gilmore Girls, at least when it came to on-screen BFF's Lane (Keiko Agama) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Speaking to Scott Patterson's I Am All In podcast, Aguma spoke about her time playing Stars Hollow's resident drummer and all of the behind-the-scenes relationships. She also declared for all time where she is on the Team Dean Jess/Logan debate.

"I wish we had more of a friendship," Agena said about Bledel. "That was probably a lot to do with me not making as much of an effort as I should've." She added that life imitated art on Gilmore Girls in that Bledel and Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai, spent so much time together that it was hard to insert herself into that dynamic. "They worked so many hours that their off-set time, I thought, was so precious to them, and I didn't want to insert myself into that time of their lives."

But we shouldn't read too much into this, as there's nothing but love between the two on-screen BFFs. "Alexis is such a wonderful person, and I do think that as soon as I met her as a person, you just recognize that she's an intelligent, special individual. And I think that there's part of me that felt protective of her right away as a fellow actor and someone that recognizes how unique of a person that she is. So maybe some of that was something that is just instinctual, and I think that probably shows in how our characters related to each other, that we like and respect each other right off the bat."

Scott Patterson, who played Luke, interviewed Agama on the most recent episode of his podcast, where he watches Gilmore Girls for the first time. As an actor, he hates watching himself and could never bear to watch, but knowing how important the show is to fans, is watching the show and interviewing his co-stars. Agama's wide-ranging interview covered everything from her relationship to Bledel, to learning to play the drums, to her relationship with Emily Kuroda, who played her mom, Mrs. Kim.

But most importantly, Agama declared that she is Team Jess, claiming that he was the only one who really connects with Rory intellectually and who wasn't going to cheat on her.

You can listen to the entire interview to dive more deeply into all things Lane. For more, including how The Marvelous Ms. Maisel Season 4 is turning into a mini Gilmore Girls reunion, keep it here tuned to Bleeding Cool.

