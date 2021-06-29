Mrs. Maisel: Kelly Bishop Joins Season 4 Gilmore Girls Reunion

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is in production right now, and it is becoming a huge Gilmore Girls reunion at this point. Kelly Bishop, no stranger at all to Amy Sherman-Palladino shows, having starred in Gilmore Girls and Bunheads, has joined the cast. Another GG cast regular on the show this season will be Milo Ventimiglia, who joined up last month. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role.

If looks could kill. 👀 Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! pic.twitter.com/5Veko919zO — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) June 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Mrs. Maisel Will Certainly Be Marvelous This Year

The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards. The fourth season, like many productions, was delayed because of the pandemic. TV Line had a comment from executive producer Daniel Palladino on what they are doing about production on this new season: "There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do," he explained. "Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that."

There is a lot of excitement about this next season of Maisel. Not only will we see the fallout of Midge being kicked off the Shy Baldwin tour and basically going back to square one. It will also be great to see an expanded role for Kirby and his fantastic turn as Lenny Bruce. Some thought that the show dipped in quality in season 3, and while it took a few episodes to really get the ball rolling downhill, it finished very strong. Here's hoping they hit the ground running in season 4.

