Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, gina carano, lucasfilm

Gina Carano on Settling The Mandalorian Lawsuit with Disney/Lucasfilm

Shortly after The Walt Disney Company issued its statement, Gina Carano took to social media to address The Mandalorian lawsuit being settled.

Earlier today, the news hit that ex-The Mandalorian supporting cast member Gina Carano and The Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm had reached a mutual agreement to settle Carano's lawsuit alleging the multimedia company fired her from the streaming series and cost her future work based on her posted political beliefs. The settlement came more than four years after her termination and 1 1/2 years after the Elon Musk-backed lawsuit was filed. Not long after "The Mouse" released its statement on the matter, Carano took to social media to address the decision and to thank her legal team, Musk, and fans for their support.

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I've never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I'd like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you've been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me,: Carano wrote. "Yes, I'm smiling."

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I've never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," read the statement released to Variety by a spokesperson for Lucasfilm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!