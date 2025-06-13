Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blaxploitation, Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1, Shout TV

Giveaway: Win a Copy Of Shout! TV's Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1

Would you like to win a copy of Shout! TV's Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 collection? We have a copy of the boxed set for a lucky winner

Simply follow our Bleeding Cool BlueSky account and repost the giveaway post using #BCBlaxploitation

The collection features iconic Blaxploitation movies, including TNT Jackson and Caged Heat, streaming June 14

Giveaway is open to U.S. residents only; entries accepted until Sunday, December 22, at 11am PT

Would you like to win a copy of Shout! TV's Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Shout! will be running a marathon of these films all weekend long on their streaming service, as you'll see films from the genre like TNT Jackson and Caged Heat running all weekend long starting on June 14. To promote it, they have give us a copy of the boxed collection to give away. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCBlaxploitation. You have until Sunday, December 22, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of Shout! TV's Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

