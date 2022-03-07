God of War: Amazon Reportedly Eyeing Live-Action Series Adaptation

So what do you get when you combine Amazon's Prime Video, The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins? Oh, and let's not forget Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions? Based on what Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively, you get a live-action adaptation of the global video game franchise phenomenon God of War. Though representatives from both Sony and Amazon Studios declined to comment for DH, the move would come at a time when it seems like video games have become the new comic books when it comes to series adaptations. Amazon Studios also has Killer Films' upcoming series adaptation of Fallout with Walton Goggins, a Mass Effect series in development, and a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop series based on its gaming IP. And it's not just Amazon who's getting in on the move to bring video games to series. Just last week, Peacock announced that it was developing a series based on SPT/PlayStation's Twisted Metal with Anthony Mackie. In addition, HBO has the PlayStation game-based series The Last Of Us on the way with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. In addition, Netflix has a Resident Evil series in the works, eithParamount+ set to premiere the Pablo Scheiber-starring HALO.

To say that Sony's Santa Monica Studio's "God of War" is a success would be an understatement, with the franchise spanning seven games across four PlayStation consoles. First launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, the series focuses on the ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his mission to seek revenge on Ares for forcing him to kill his loved ones while under the Greek God of War's control- eventually becoming the God of War himself but longing to escape his fate. In 2018, Santa Monica Studio reinvigorated the franchise by dropping Kratos into the Norse wilds where he gets another chance to not be a deadbeat dad to his son Atreus. Apparently, enough fans approved because the game would go on to clean up at the 2018 Game Awards, including walking away with the coveted "Game of The Year" honor. God of War Ragnarök (the franchise's eighth installment), is expected to drop for the PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 later this year.