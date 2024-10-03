Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: catherine tate, comedy, denis leary, Going Dutch, Joe Morton, tv

Going Dutch: Catherine Tate, Joe Morton Join Denis Leary Comedy Series

Joe Morton and Catherine Tate have joined the Denis Leary military sitcom Going Dutch in recurring roles opposite series star and executive producer Leary, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively. Other cast members include Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston, and Dempsey Bryk.

Going Dutch follows arrogant loudmouth U.S. Army "Colonel Patrick Quinn" (Leary), who, after an epically unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons, and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star level commissary, a top-notch bowling alley, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who happens to be his estranged daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn (Misiak).

Morton will play General Davidson, the Colonel's long-standing nemesis. The current lead-holder of their decades-long pissing contest, Davidson has been able to advance beyond the Colonel thanks to his willingness to engage in politics and kiss rings in ways that Quinn could never. Bitter and jealous of the Colonel's battlefield success, Davidson's been waiting for years for the Colonel to mess up, and when he finally does, he jumps on the opportunity for revenge. Davidson specializes in psyops, so he's designed the Colonel's punishment to be the most humiliating possible: relegating him to a remote non-combat service base currently run by the Colonel's estranged daughter.

Tate will play Katja Vanderhoff, a smart, attractive Dutch woman with a PhD in intersectional feminism. Katja is the head of the city's Chamber of Commerce and the local brothel owner. She is straightforward and emotionally available, yet enigmatic. She's designed her life to be exactly what she wants and then happily lives her life completely on her terms, which is why she's surprised to be romantically drawn to a stubborn, narcissistic, aggressive loudmouth like the Colonel. But she won't let her attraction to him compromise who she is or what she's built. For them to be together, the most intractable man on earth must be willing to change.

Going Dutch is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global and is scheduled for a midseason premiere on FOX.

