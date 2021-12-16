Good Omens 2: Jon Hamm Returns; More New & Returning Casting News

Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley will be running into some familiar faces when BBC Studios and Amazon Prime's sequel series to Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch hits streaming screens. Jon Hamm (Mad Men) is set to reprise his role as Archangel Gabriel. In addition, Doon Mackichan (Toast) returns as Angel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo (Dune) reprises Uriel. New additions to the cast include new angels Liz Carr (Devs) as Saraqael and Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc) as Muriel, with Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) on board as a "key character from Hell." They join Tennant, Sheen, Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), and Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw).

Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce. "'Good Omens 2' just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss," said Gaiman in a statement. "The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of 'Good Omens.'"Mackinnon added: "I couldn't be happier that Jon has come back to do more 'Good Omens' as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production when we have already welcomed to the 'Good Omens 2' family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role."