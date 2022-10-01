Good Omens 2, Velma, Doom Patrol & 9 More NYCC TV Panels on Our Radar

Just in case you haven't been checking your calendar lately, New York Comic Con is on the horizon- Thursday, October 6th, through Sunday, October 9th. Over the run of the four days, there will be a ton of television/streaming news & previews hitting for a whole lot of shows (check out the full NYCC schedule here). What follows are the panels that automatically had questions pop into our brains that make them worth keeping an eye on. Just to be clear? We're not saying these are necessarily the best panels or the ones with the biggest news because there is any number of shows/panels not on this list that could take those titles. But these are the interesting ones, and they include HBO Max's Velma, Hulu's Koala Man, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, Showtime's Let the Right One In, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe, AMC's The Walking Dead, Netflix's Wednesday, a spotlight on Oscar Isaac, a look inside Cartoon Network & Adult Swim, and HBO Max's Doom Patrol & Titans. Here's what we're thinking:

NYCC: Thursday, October 6th

HBO Max's "Velma" (3:30 PM – 5:00 PM): How could you not want to see Mindy Kaling's take on the brains behind the Scooby Gang's adventures in an adult animated environment?

Hulu's "Koala Man" (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM): Aside from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland being involved, any series that can get Hugh Jackman to join its voice cast is worth learning more about.

AMC's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" (7:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Now that it looks like Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has set a strong foundation for the "Rice-verse" (having already been renewed for a second season), can the follow-up effectively expand it?

NYCC: Friday, October 7th

Prime Video's "Good Omens 2" (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Neil Gaiman. David Tennant. Michael Sheen. I'm not sure I really need to offer more evidence than that, other than we'll most likely get a preview. And maybe some new intel on Anansi Boys?

Paramount+'s "Teen Wolf: The Movie" & "Wolf Pack" (6:00 PM – 7:00 PM): Two things: more from Wolf Pack series creator Jeff Davis on how the series differentiates from Teen Wolf, and more from Sarah Michelle Gellar on anything.

Showtime's "Let the Right One In" (8:00 PM – 9:30 PM): If for no other reason than the fact that this series has been pretty much flying under the radar. That's surprising (and a bit concerning) considering the names involved and the film that it's based upon.

NYCC: Saturday, October 8th

Paramount+'s "Star Trek Universe" (4:00 PM – 5:30 PM): Okay, for us, it's all about seeing some footage from the upcoming "Lower Decks"/"Strange New Worlds" crossover. And although we know the focus is on "Picard" and "Prodigy," you never know when Alex Kurtzman will drop some news.

AMC's "The Walking Dead" (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM): With this being the long-running AMC series' final NYCC run, expect an emotional rollercoaster of epic proportions. And possibly some surprise appearances? We know that AMC's already shared a few seconds from The Walking Dead: Dead City, so that's a good sign we could get something more.

Netflix's "Wednesday" (7:45 PM – 8:45 PM): Every single thing that's been released for Netflix & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega-starring "The Addams Family" spinoff has hooked us in more and more.

NYCC: Sunday, October 9th

Oscar Isaac Spotlight (12:15 PM – 1:15 PM): Okay, we'll keep this one simple. Moon Knight Season 2? Isaac's MCU future?

An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM): With all of the uncertainty surrounding both as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its pre-HBO Max/Discovery+-merger financial "fixing," we would be looking for signs of a brighter future. And with Genndy Tartakovsky taking part, here's hoping we get some word on a third season of Adult Swim's Primal.

HBO Max's "Doom Patrol" & "Titans" (3:30 PM – 5:00 PM): See above. While we're expecting the focus to stay on each show's respective upcoming season, we'll also be keeping our eyes & ears focused on discussions of future plans.