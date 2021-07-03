Good Omens 2 Wants You This October- If You're In Scotland, That Is

Earlier this week, fans of Amazon Prime and BBC Studios' live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch were blessed with some very good news. Answering viewers' prayers for more of Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley, the streaming service gave a green light to Good Omens 2. Set to begin filming in Scotland on October 18, 2021 (and set to wrap on March 11, 2022) with a number of very familiar faces returning behind the camera (more on that in a minute), the next chapter finds our duo getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho- that is, until an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Now, co-showrunner, director & executive producer Douglas Mackinnon has some even better news- you can be in on the production! Well, there is one small but rather important requirement: you have to be Scotland-based (because otherwise, we're imagining it would be a helluva commute coming in from the Bronx).

But if you are based in Scotland, then you can grab a chance to be part of a paid training program to learn the ins and outs of television production. From production and props to make-up and continuity, there are a number of traineeship positions available- here's a look at the details as well as information on how to apply and the dates for the respective prep times prior to October 18h filming:

And here's a look at Mackinnon's tweet from earlier today promoting the initiative:

"It's thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there," wrote Gaiman in a blog post (which you can read in full here). "I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you've been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."

Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce. "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished," Sheen joked in a statement. "The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts," followed Tennant.

