Good Omens 3, The Rookie, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, Menendez Brothers, The Rookie/9-1-1, Harley Quinn, Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3 & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Howard Stern & Bruce Springsteen, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's Monsters/Menendez Brothers, ABC's The Rookie/9-1-1, Channel 4's Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, Max's Harley Quinn, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, NBC's Suits: L.A., DC Studios' Superman, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Peacock's Based on a True Story, HBO's Game of Thrones, Channel 4's Generation Z, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, Menendez Brothers, The Rookie/9-1-1, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, Harley Quinn, Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 25, 2024:

Howard Stern: Springsteen Performs "Born in the USA" Alt Take & More

SNL 50: Lorne Michaels "Angry" at Shane Gillis Firing, Blames NBC

The Penguin Showrunner "Respects" Turturro's Decision to Skip Series

Monsters Fallout: D.A. Seeking to Reduce Menendez Brothers Sentencing

The Rookie/9-1-1 Crossover? Oliver Stark Is Really Liking The Idea

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace Screens at Metrograph Theater on Oct 27th

Harley Quinn Season 5 Missing From Max's November 2024 Trailer

Daredevil Duo: "Born Again" Brings Netflix "Darkness," F-Bomb, Firsts

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Releases "Book of Carol" Ep. 5 Trailer

Suits: L.A. Star Stephen Amell Expresses His Love for Stage 44 (VIDEO)

Superman: WBD Will "Lean In" to Promote Film; Gunn/Puppy Bowl Hopes

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Salt Lake Disaster Haunts The Chadster

Good Omens 3 Now 1 Episode; Neil Gaiman Not Involved with Production

Based on a True Story Season 2 Official Trailer: Danger Comes Knocking

Game of Thrones: Dinklage on Tyrion/Tywin Hate, Charles Dance "Love"

The Penguin: "Violence Towards Women" One Reason John Turturro Passed

Generation Z: UK Zombie Comedy About Gen Z Unleashes October 27th

Agatha All Along, Monty Python, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

