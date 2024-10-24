Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Agatha All Along, Monty Python, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's The Diplomat, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, Netflix's Cobra Kai, CBS's Matlock, Apple TV+'s Severance, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Hulu's Interior Chinatown, Monty Python/Shout! Studios, and more!

The Penguin: HBO Releases Episode 6 "Gold Summit" Images, Trailer

Always Sunny S17: McElhenney's Standards & Practices Saga Continues

What We Do in the Shadows S06E04: Laszlo & Colin, Railroad Tycoons?

Superman & Lois S04E05 "Break the Cycle" Images: Supes/Lex Backstory

The Diplomat Season 2: Janney's VP Penn Cuts to the Chase with Kate

Agatha All Along Ep. 7 Preview: What's In the Cards for The Coven?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Paley Center Posts Book of Carol Panel

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Siren Song Will Cheese You Off

Family Guy Holiday Special Drops Down Hulu's Chimney In November

The Legend of Vox Machina Announcement Video Confirms Season 4

Late-Night Tackles Trump/McDonald's, Eminem/President Obama (VIDEO)

Want Your Very Own "Ryan Reynolds" to Love? Rob McElhenney Can Help

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Official Trailer Sees The Fight Going Global

Superman & Lois: Tulloch Reveals Hoechlin's Season 4 Supersuit Detail

Matlock: Celebrate Season 2 News with New S01E03 Sneak Peeks (VIDEO)

Severance Season 2 Teaser: Lumon's Looking a Bit Different These Days

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 2 Images; S04 Livestream Marathon

TOKYOPOP and MBC Group Announce New Anime Production Line-Up

Interior Chinatown: Hulu Unveils Charles Yu Book Adapt Series Trailer

Monty Python: Shout! Studios Sets US/Canada Digital & Theatrical Deal

