Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman

Superman: WBD Will "Lean In" to Promote Film; Gunn/Puppy Bowl Hopes

Kathleen Finch shared that Warner Bros. Discovery will "lean in" to promote James Gunn's Superman and would love a Gunn/"Puppy Bowl" team up.

Even though writer/director James Gunn's upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman won't be hitting theaters until next summer, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering why they haven't gotten a teaser or a trailer yet. Gunn's response has continued to be that it's too early, but when the marketing machine does start rolling, fans won't miss it – including a "Summer of Superman." Now, we're getting a better sense of just how much Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) plans on supporting the first film from DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran from Kathleen Finch, WBD's outgoing Chairman and CEO, US Networks.

"'Superman' is going to be incredible next year, and we have so many things planned on the U.S. network side to support it and to ride the superhero wave. So that, I am really excited about because I think that's one of the things that our company does better than anybody; we all lean in. And when it's something like a 'Harry Potter' or a 'Barbie' or a 'Superman,' there are so many touch points for so many different people, men, women, children. Everybody loves it, and everybody can come to it from a different angle, different stage of life," Finch shared during an interview with Variety. "So the fact that we'll be able to celebrate it in different ways across the U.S. networks is going to be really fun. We have a lot of very cool ideas around Food Network and 'Shark Week' and all kinds of things. So that's something I'm very excited to see next summer launch."

With all of the WBD corporate synergy ready to be unleashed, Finch already knows what she would like to see Gunn take part in – and it's a television classic that fits right in with Gunn's love of animals. "You know what we want? We've already said we want James Gunn to do — and I was able to ask him this in a public forum — he's a huge animal advocate, and we want to use him for the 'Puppy Bowl.' The good news is, we'll probably get him to adopt about 12 more puppies, and then everybody wins." Considering we were big fans of when Gunn and The Suicide Squad visited John Cena and Nicole Byer on TBS's Wipeout, we're all-in on seeing what Gunn could bring to Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl.

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!