Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ana Ortiz, David Schwimmer, goosebumps

Goosebumps Season 2: Ana Ortiz Joins Spine-Tingling Disney+ Anthology

Ana Ortiz dives into Disney+'s Goosebumps S2 as a Brooklyn police detective, joining David Schwimmer & new cast for a fresh set of chills.

Article Summary Ana Ortiz joins Goosebumps S2 as Brooklyn detective Jen on Disney+.

David Schwimmer and new cast members add to the spooky anthology.

The season spins a chilling narrative involving twins and a malevolent threat.

Season 2 to premiere October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ has unveiled new details about the next chapter of its spooky anthology series Goosebumps, and of course, it'll be coming just in time for the spooky season later this year. Goosebumps, which was well-received by viewers in its inaugural season, has cast a fresh web of intrigue with the addition of Ana Ortiz to its roster. Celebrated for her role in Love, Victor, and recurring parts in Over There and Boston Legal, Ortiz steps into the shoes of Jen, a steadfast police detective grounded by her Brooklyn roots and haunted by a harrowing episode from her youth. Goosebumps Season 2 debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

Ortiz joins the previously announced cast lead, Emmy nominee David Schwimmer, known for his performance in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and, of course, legendary for Friends. Schwimmer's presence will be complemented by an assembly of rising talent, including Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) as Devin and Cece, the fraternal twins embroiled in the show's enigma, alongside Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel who form part of the crew that dares to delve into the unknown. The Goosebumps series, sprung from the mind of R.L. Stine and his bewitchingly popular Scholastic book collection (a whopping 400 million copies in circulation, if numbers spellbind you), has been a literary staple churning out chills and thrills in over 32 languages worldwide.

Goosebumps season 2 sinks its teeth into an eerie narrative where life after a divorce is the least of twins Devin and Cece's worries. The pair stumble upon a malevolent threat that swiftly unveils a cascade of long-buried secrets, spinning a yarn that ties them to the unsettling disappearance of four teenagers in the Summer of '94. With their companions Alex, CJ, and Frankie, the group finds themselves entangled in a chilling tale that is every bit the Goosebumps signature blend of creepy and captivating.

Season 1 of Goosebumps, which garnered a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was nominated for a PGA Award in the Outstanding Children's Program category and a DGA Award in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs category. The season also hauled in a strong 4.2 million views globally within its opening three days across the Disney+ and Hulu platforms.

The recipe for this season's cauldron of thrills is a concoction of several creative minds: Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) developed the supernatural saga and will serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Hilary Winston of Community fame. Neal H. Moritz from the Fast & Furious dynasty and Iole Lucchese of Scholastic Entertainment's lovable Clifford the Big Red Dog, also executive produce. Goosebumps Season 2 from Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!