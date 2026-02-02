Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Grammys, trevor noah, trump

Grammys: Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Over Epstein Files Joke

After the Grammys wrapped, Donald Trump took to social media to berate host Trevor Noah and threaten to sue him over an Epstein Files joke.

Article Summary Trevor Noah targeted Trump with an Epstein-related joke during the 68th Grammy Awards broadcast.

Trump erupted on social media, slamming Noah and threatening a defamation lawsuit over the joke.

Noah's Grammy hosting also sparked drama with Nicki Minaj and wild online reactions from her.

The night featured celebrity crowd work and more pointed political commentary, fueling post-Grammy controversy.

While Nicki Minaj and a number of his folks were losing their collective s**t on social media over a joke that 68th Grammys host Trevor Noah told that took a shot at Minaj and him being new BFFs, Donald Trump was losing his collective s**t over another of Noah's jokes – and now, he's threatening legal action. "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah shared with the audience and viewers near the end of the show. "Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it's my last year! What are you going to do about it?" Threatening to send his lawyers "to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.," Trump took to his version of social media to offer a response.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer," Trump, or someone representing him, posted. "The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media." Trump continued, "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you! President DJT."

Earlier in the night, Noah was making his way around a number of tables to point out the famous faces in attendance, including Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Queen Latifah, and others. At one point, he noted that Minaj would not be there tonight, and the audience reacted with mostly applause for her absence and boos when her name was mentioned. Noah went on to say that Minaj was still at the White House with Trump, "discussing very important issues." Noah then shifted into a Trump impression, adding, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everyone is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, Nicki, but it's me. Wap! Wap! Wap! Look at it!" The joke would trigger a series of bizarre posts filled with accusations and conspiracy theories, as well as an official response from Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications.

