Gravity Falls Team Gets Media Coverage for LA Wildfires Fundraiser

Gravity Falls' Alex Hirsch, Kristen Schaal, Jason Ritter, Matt Braly, and Joe Pitt's LA wildfires fundraising efforts got media attention.

Yesterday, we passed a look at the "Big Charity Draw-a-Thon," a live-streaming event on Thursday night to help raise funds to assist those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires (with monies raised heading to Wildfire Relief Fund 2025). Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, stars Kristen Schaal (Mabel Pines) and Jason Ritter (Dipper Pines), Matt Braly, director and storyboard artist, and Joe Pitt, director and character designer, offered a mix improv drawing, big reveals about the beloved animated series, impromptu musical numbers (like Ritter's Dipper singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club"), and more.

In terms of big reveals, the more monies that were raised, the greater the goodies (from "3k: We reveal Pyramid Steve's original design" to "50k SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM STANFORD PINES"). Needless to say, the fans pulled through in a big way – blowing past the $50,000 goal line and nearly doubling it (with it now currently standing at $94,124 and still open). As a result, fans were treated to J. K. Simmons' Stanford Pines responding to all those "thirst" comments out there. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from the team, courtesy of ABC 7 in Los Angeles and the "On The Red Carpet" YouTube channel (and you can check it out above).

Here's a look/listen back at what Ford had to say about all of the lust that's out there waiting for him – and a huge thanks to Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast for sharing the clips below. It's a great podcast that you should definitely be checking out (and maybe throw them some support along the way):

HQ VERSION!!@_AlexHirsch hired us to edit the audio of JK Simmons reading Ford thirst comments, enjoy in its proper glory! pic.twitter.com/H2fIp7Yvp4 — Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast (@mysteryshackpod) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what Hirsch, Schaal, and Ritter had to share after the event, thanking everyone for donating and to let them know they appreciate the love and support – and to let them know of the amazing job they did raising funds:

GUYS! Thanks to YOUR generous donations, our stream last night raised $90,000 DOLLARS for @gofundme's Wildfire Releif Fund!! THANK YOU from the bottom of the Pines Family's hearts!

I wonder if we can make it to 100k… 👀 https://t.co/6aWLcoP5Is pic.twitter.com/54ztBXYwnc — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for everyone who tuned in for the Gravity Falls Charity event last night. It meant the world to us to connect to such a beautiful community. Who knew @JasonRitter could sing that high? We raised $75,000 for victims of this disaster! Thank you! And you have to check out… https://t.co/IMCA3hoFU3 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

🥹honestly you guys are the best, what an absolutely lovely group of people. https://t.co/1UxtGuBzXs — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Remember the "Big Rare Cartoon Auction," which is still open and features art by Hirsch, James Baxter, Rebecca Sugar, Pat McHale, and Joe Pitt. The funds raised will also benefit the recovery from the LA wildfires.

