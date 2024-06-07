Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Gremlins, max, preview, season 2, teaser

Gremlins Sets Fall Return: Swaps "Secrets" for "The Wild Batch"

Amblin Television, Warner Bros. Animation, and Showwrunner Tze Chun's animated prequel series will now be known as Gremlins: The Wild Batch.

With June 8th marking the 40th anniversary of the original feature film, today seemed the perfect time to pass along an update on the second season of Amblin Television, Warner Bros. Animation, and Showwrunner Tze Chun's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. First up, the animated prequel series will be back on Max screens this fall – but when it does, it will have a new title, Gremlins: The Wild Batch. Returning for the next go-around are series regulars Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh – with an all-star guest cast set to be announced as we get closer to the premiere date.

When the animated series returns, viewers will follow Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco – bringing even more magic, mystery, and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way. Though the fall season might seem far, far away – it's not too far that viewers couldn't be treated to an announcement teaser – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above.

Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer. Make sure to keep a watch on Bleeding Cool as we head into the fall for more updates, previews, and more for the animated prequel series.

