Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Teases Cameos; "It's a Good Time"

FX's Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts teased that viewers might end up seeing a cameo or two during the upcoming Ryan Murphy series.

In terms of keeping up on what's going on with Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, it hasn't always been easy but it's definitely been interesting. Speaking with TooFab on the red carpet for Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days Pride campaign event with wife Jessica Betts last month, Nash-Betts shared how "proud" she was of Kelce's performance, dropping adjectives like "big" and "ginormous" when describing Kelce's role. For this go-around, the spotlight shines again on Niecy Nash-Betts, who has some additional kind words to share with ET about Kelce on the 2024 BET Awards blue carpet on Sunday. But it was what Nash-Betts – joined once again by Betts – had to add about the series itself and her role in it that definitely got our attention (and you can check out in the clip above). "I've never played a role like this. It's very dark; I'm so excited for people to see it," Nash-Betts shared – before adding, "There may be a few cameos. I'm not going to name names. But it's a good time." Let the speculation begin!

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

