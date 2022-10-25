Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Six Galaxies of Kevin Bacon

We've been excited about what to expect from Marvel Studios, Disney+ & James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special since it was first announced. And now, we not only know when we're going to get a chance to see the results for ourselves, but we also have an official trailer that sets the proper mood for holiday shenanigans. Set to hit screens on November 25th, the special finds Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) seriously bummed out by the holidays for some very understandable reasons. For perspective, the special is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in case that helps. To cheer him up, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set off to find him the ultimate Christmas gift. But when that "ultimate Christmas gift" happens to be located on Earth and just so happens to be named Kevin Bacon? Well, let's just say things aren't going to go as smoothly as Drax & Mantis hoped for.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday, set to storm its way down your Disney+ chimney on November 25th:

Previously, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film. And after Werewolf by Night, it felt like it would end up under the "Special Presentation" banners (which it is, and it's a concept we're liking more and more). And for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.