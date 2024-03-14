Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halo, master chief, paramount plus, preview, season 2, season finale

HALO S02: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Next Week's Season Finale

Check out the promo trailer that was released for the second season finale of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO.

Without diving into spoilers for "Thermopylae" (directed by Dennie Gordon and written by Ahmadu Garba), we think we can say – without hesitation – that we have a great set-up for next week's second season finale of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO. And that brings us to this week's edition of HALO: The Series Declassified, with Sydnee Goodman getting a chance to speak with Jen Taylor (Cortana) & Charlie Murphy (Makee) about their respective characters' journeys. In addition, we get a director's behind-the-scenes perspective, learn more about Cortana 2.0 & the Forerunners, and more. But if it's a look at the season finale that you're after, head on over to the 14:05 mark for the trailer for "Halo."

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Before the start of the season, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

