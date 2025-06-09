Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Hamilton Reunion, Watchmen, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tony Awards, Rick and Morty, Watchmen, ABC News, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Alien: Earth, Revival, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's 78th Annual Tony Awards, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO's Watchmen, WWE, ABC News/Trump, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FX's Alien: Earth, SYFY's Revival, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 78th Annual Tony Awards, Rick and Morty, Watchmen, ABC News, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Alien: Earth, Revival, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 9, 2025:

Hamilton: OG Broadway Cast Reunites, Performs at Tony Awards (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty: A Look at S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly"

HBO's Watchmen Warned Us of The Dangers of a "Masked" Government

WWE Makes It Official: WrestleMania 42 Heading Back to Vegas

ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Tweets; Meanwhile, FOX "News"?

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 3: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Our Updated S02E06 Preview

Rick and Morty S08E03 Clip: Farmer Rick REALLY Doesn't Like Company

Alien: Earth "Collision Imminent" Official Teaser: Bracing for Impact

WWE MITB, Buffy/Angel, The Boys/Supernatural: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Tony Awards: Act One Pre-Show Guide: When/Where to Watch & More!

Revival: Melanie Scrofano & Romy Weltman on Cypress Sibling Dynamic

Tony Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

