Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
WWE MITB, Buffy/Angel, The Boys/Supernatural: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Money in the Bank, Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz, Countdown, The Boys/Supernatural, Doctor Who, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Money in the Bank, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel Star David Boreanaz, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's Countdown, SYFY's Revival, Disney+'s Ironheart, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Boys & Supernatural, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, ABC's The Rookie, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Paramount+/Evil, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Money in the Bank, Buffy & Angel Star David Boreanaz, Rick and Morty, Countdown, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Boys & Supernatural, Interview with the Vampire, The Rookie, Alien: Earth, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 8, 2025:
R-Truth's Returns at WWE Money in the Bank in Greatest Swerve Ever
Seth Rollins, The Safe Choice, Wins Men's Money in the Bank Match
Becky Lynch Wins Women's IC Title at WWE Money in the Bank
Naomi Wins Greatest Women's Money in the Bank Match Ever
Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone
Rick and Morty S08E03: Cardoni & Belden Tease Easter Eggs, Callbacks
Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series' Episode Titles Have Extra Meaning
Revival Sneak Preview: Looks Like Dana Might Have to Change Her Plans
Ironheart Sneak Preview: Riri Questions Parker's "Iconic" Motives
Squid Game Season 3 Preview: The Front Man Isn't Done with Player 456
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer, New Images Released
The Boys Scene Supernatural/"The French Mistake" Reminder: Collins
WWE Money in the Bank Preview: Your Guide to the Greatest Show Ever
WWE SmackDown Review: Perfect Sports Entertainment Destroys AEW
Interview with the Vampire S03 Has "Absolutely F***ing Killer Songs"
The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil on Season 8 "Strides," Stunt Driving Course
Alien: Earth "Containment" Breach Has Unleashed a Monster (NEW TEASER)
Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Drops Big "Crazy Ralph" Tease
ST: Strange New Worlds, Euphoria, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Star Trek: Anson Mount, William Shatner Have Some Fun with TOS Meme
Evil: Paramount+'s Decision to End Series "Was Stupid": Robert King
Nyaight of the Living Cat: Check Out the "Cat"-astrophic New Trailer
Doctor Who, Billie Piper & The "Schrödinger's Cat" of Regenerations
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!