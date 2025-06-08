Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE MITB, Buffy/Angel, The Boys/Supernatural: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Money in the Bank, Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz, Countdown, The Boys/Supernatural, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Money in the Bank, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel Star David Boreanaz, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's Countdown, SYFY's Revival, Disney+'s Ironheart, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Boys & Supernatural, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, ABC's The Rookie, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Paramount+/Evil, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 8, 2025:

R-Truth's Returns at WWE Money in the Bank in Greatest Swerve Ever

Seth Rollins, The Safe Choice, Wins Men's Money in the Bank Match

Becky Lynch Wins Women's IC Title at WWE Money in the Bank

Naomi Wins Greatest Women's Money in the Bank Match Ever

Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone

Rick and Morty S08E03: Cardoni & Belden Tease Easter Eggs, Callbacks

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series' Episode Titles Have Extra Meaning

Revival Sneak Preview: Looks Like Dana Might Have to Change Her Plans

Ironheart Sneak Preview: Riri Questions Parker's "Iconic" Motives

Squid Game Season 3 Preview: The Front Man Isn't Done with Player 456

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer, New Images Released

The Boys Scene Supernatural/"The French Mistake" Reminder: Collins

WWE Money in the Bank Preview: Your Guide to the Greatest Show Ever

WWE SmackDown Review: Perfect Sports Entertainment Destroys AEW

Interview with the Vampire S03 Has "Absolutely F***ing Killer Songs"

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil on Season 8 "Strides," Stunt Driving Course

Alien: Earth "Containment" Breach Has Unleashed a Monster (NEW TEASER)

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Drops Big "Crazy Ralph" Tease

ST: Strange New Worlds, Euphoria, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Anson Mount, William Shatner Have Some Fun with TOS Meme

Evil: Paramount+'s Decision to End Series "Was Stupid": Robert King

Nyaight of the Living Cat: Check Out the "Cat"-astrophic New Trailer

Doctor Who, Billie Piper & The "Schrödinger's Cat" of Regenerations

