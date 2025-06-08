Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tony awards, Tonys

Tony Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Kicking off at 8 pm ET with host Cynthia Erivo, here's your preview/viewing guide for tonight's 78th Annual Tony Awards on CBS and Paramount+.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview/viewing guide for CBS and Paramount+'s 78th Annual Tony Awards. We've got pretty much everything you're looking for, starting with when and where to watch and who's set to host. From there, we have a rundown of who's presenting and which shows' casts are set to perform (including the 10th anniversary Hamilton reunion performance). In addition, we have the complete list of categories and nominees, as well as some Tony Awards-themed videos to help set the mood for tonight's festivities.

Who's Hosting the "78th Annual Tony Awards"? Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner, and three-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo, will host live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the show announcer.

When/Where Can I Watch the "78th Annual Tony Awards"? The festivities kick off on Sunday, June 8th (8-11 pm LIVE ET/5-8 pm LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Who's Set to Present During the "78th Annual Tony Awards"? At the time this preview/viewing guide was put together, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D'Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson were set to present.

Which Casts/Shows Will Be Performing During the "78th Annual Tony Awards"? Tonight ceremony will feature performances from the casts of some of this season's most celebrated new musicals and revivals including: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Just in Time, and Real Women Have Curves, along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient, Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Wait! The Original Broadway Cast of "Hamilton" Is Reuniting?!? Yup! To celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene will be taking to the stage for a special reunion performance.

This special reunion celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Hamilton, marking 10 years since it first took Broadway by storm and redefined the cultural landscape. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its original Broadway cast recording became the first in history to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards Categories & Nominees

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, here are your nominations for the 2025 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards:

*Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw

Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her

Marco Pennette

Maybe Happy Ending

Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

*Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

*Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

*Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

*Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

*Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

*Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

*Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

*Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

*Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

*Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

*Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

*Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

*Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

*Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor Is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

*Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

*Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor Is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

*Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

*Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

*Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

*Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

*Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

*Best Play

English

Author: Sanaz Toossi

The Hills of California

Author: Jez Butterworth

John Proctor Is the Villain

Author: Kimberly Belflower

Oh, Mary!

Author: Cole Escola

Purpose

Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

*Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

*Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Author: Jonathan Spector

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Author: David Henry Hwang

*Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Book/Additional Lyrics: Tina Landau

Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Who's Producing the "78th Annual Tony Awards"? The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment, with Weiss directing.

