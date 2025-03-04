Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: happy face

Happy Face Official Trailer: Paramount+ Previews Ashford, Quaid Series

Premiering on March 20th, here's the official trailer for Paramount+'s Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid- starring series Happy Face.

Set to hit Paramount+ screens with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, March 20th, we're getting our best look yet at the highly anticipated series Happy Face. Starring Emmy-nominated and Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford and Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actor Dennis Quaid, the series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore and the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore, and the autobiography Shattered Silence (written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook). At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as "Happy Face." As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore's true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the "Happy Face Killer" (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter's life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims' families and must face a reckoning of her own identity. Ashford and Quaid are joined by James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey – now, here's a look at the image gallery and key art posters that were released – with the official trailer waiting for you above:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s Happy Face is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, iHeartPodcasts, and Semi-Formal Productions. Jennifer Cacicio (Your Honor, Shooter) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Robert King and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Melissa G. Moore, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick also executive-producing, and Showalter (The Dropout, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) directing the first episode. After its initial two-episode premiere, the eight-episode streaming series will release single episodes weekly on Thursdays.

