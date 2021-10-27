Happy Valley Returning for 3rd & Final Season; AMC+ Co-Producing

Happy Valley, Sally Wainwright's BAFTA-winning, hit BBC cop drama will film its third and final series in 2022 with AMC+ co-producing. Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for 6 new episodes in the final chapter of the series. James Norton will return as Catherine's nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Siobhan Finneran will also return as Catherine's sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright. More returning cast members and new additions will be announced in due course.

The first two series of Happy Valley, which had an average audience of 9.3 million, won the BAFTA Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the BAFTA Television Award for Leading Actress for series two. Happy Valley series three will be made by Lookout Point (Gentleman Jack, War & Peace) for the BBC, in co-production with AMC Networks, which will be the exclusive home for series three in the U.S. and Canada. BBC Studios is distributing the series internationally.

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright said, "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It's been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I'm thrilled that Sarah, James, and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC, and our new colleagues at AMC."

Sarah Lancashire said, "It's time to let the dog see the rabbit."

James Norton said, "To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege and something I've been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago. I'm so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times' sake."

Siobhan Finneran said, "I'm so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: "Please tell me there's going to be another Happy Valley???" with a resounding "Yes there is."

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said, "When Happy Valley first launched on the BBC in 2014, it changed the landscape of crime drama completely. Sally has crafted a magnificent conclusion that is sure to make this third and final series one of television's most highly anticipated and unmissable moments. Huge thanks go to Sally, Sarah, and the Lookout Point team, plus James and Siobhan, for coming together for this special moment, and we're delighted to welcome AMC on board this final series."

Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming for AMC Networks said, "We're thrilled for AMC+ to be the exclusive U.S. home of this highly-rated and enthusiastically reviewed hit series. Sally Wainwright's riveting police series is the perfect addition to AMC+'s ever-widening library of acclaimed and international dramas and we're looking forward to catching up with the upcoming adventures of Catherine and the other residents of this intriguing town."