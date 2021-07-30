Hard Cell: Catherine Tate Prison Mockumentary Series Rounds Out Cast

Last month, we learned that Netflix and Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) were teaming up for a six-episode women's prison mockumentary (think The Office or What We Do in the Shadows) titled Hard Cell. Produced by Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures (Mackenzie Crook's BBC show Worzel Gummidge), the series finds Tate tackling multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley prison to capture the penal system at its brutal, humorous best. Now we're learning who will be joining Tate's one-person cast of characters, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the series will also star Christian Brassington (Poldark) as Dean; Niky Wardley (Call the Midwife) as Anastasia; Lorna Brown (Devils) as Cal; Caroline Harding (Coronation Street) as Sal; Jola Olajide (The Power) as Charlee; and Duncan Wisbey (Close to the Enemy) as Martin. In addition, Wardley and Alex Carter are part of the creative team behind the project, with Kristian Smith executive producing.

"We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility," said executive producer Kristian Smith in an official statement. No word was released as to when production will begin or if production is already underway- and while it feels like a 2022 release window, no specs in that regard were released, either.

