Hard to Kill Results – Tenille and Kaleb vs. Steve and Rosemary

Hard to Kill, the first PPV event of 2021 from Impact Wrestling, also features the culmination of the first part of the company's crossover with AEW. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team with Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Impact Champion Rich Swann, TNA Champion Moose, and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Hard to Kill also features a Knockouts Championship match, with Deonna Purrazzo defending against Taya Valkyrie, a Triple Threat for the X-Division Championship between Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and champion Manik, as well as the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, with Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz facing Havok and Neveah. In non-title competition at Hard to Kill, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner face Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake, and Rhino in an Old School Rules match, Eddie Edwards takes on Sami Callihan in Barbed Wire Massacre, Ethan Page faces The Karate Man (who is also Ethan Page), and Rosemary and Crazzy Steve take on Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K. Finally, on the pre-show, Brian Myers faces Josh Alexander. Hard to Kill emanates as usual from Skyway Studios in Nashville and can be purchased on traditional PPV or on the Fite TV app.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 2

Hard to Kill opens with a video package that sees Moose bump fists with his rival Rich Swann and Chris Sabin in a rare show of solidarity ahead of their main event. Folks, it's a sad night because Josh Matthews, whose commentary was a personal favorite of The Chadster's, is no longer on commentary. Not only that, but The Chadster's other favorite part of Impact, the complete silence in which the wrestling takes place, is gone as Impact is piping in crowd noise now.

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve

Okay, first of all, Rosemary is sporting a different look tonight, and The Chadster doesn't like change. That's one strike against this match, and you have to give it another strike because Crazzy Steve is in it and there's no place in wrestling for craziness. Then you take Kaleb and Dashwood who are both very silly, taking selfies during a wrestling match and at one point attempting to hit the Wazzap groin headbutt on Rosemary. So this is all very much not The Chadster's cup of tea, which wouldn't even be a cup of tea. It would be a white claw seltzer straight out of the can.

Crazzy Steve mists Tenille and Rosemary mists Kaleb, then Steve hits a diving DDT for the pin.

Winner: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary



Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown aren't bad on commentary, but The Chadster still misses Josh Matthews.

