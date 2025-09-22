Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: harlan coben, Lazarus

Harlan Coben's Lazarus Official Trailer Previews Claflin, Nighy Series

Arriving October 22nd, here's the official trailer and key art for Prime Video's Harlan Coben’s Lazarus, starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy.

The streaming series universe of New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben is set to expand in a very big way, with Prime Video's highly anticipated six-episode thriller series, Harlan Coben's Lazarus, set to release on Wednesday, October 22nd, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on an original story idea and written by Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben's Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin), who returns home after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy), dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above) and key art poster – here's a look:

Joining Claflin and Nighy on the streaming series are Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown. With the series still about a month away, here's a quick "montage" of images from the upcoming streaming series to tide you over for now (expect some sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks as we inch closer to its October drop date):

Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Lazarus is executive produced and written by Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It's A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, and Sam Claflin. Wayne Che Yip (Rings of Power, Utopia) will direct episodes one and two and will also serve as executive producer. Matt Strevens (Doctor Who, Capital) will produce. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!