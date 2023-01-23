Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Face "A Very Problematic Valentine's Day" Hitting the streamer on February 9th, here's the official trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.

Fans of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn have been counting the days down until February hit. Because that's when Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will hit HBO Max screens, with Harley & Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together while also showing how the rest of the crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year. Now, we're getting a chance to check out what's in store before the special hits on February 9th, with the release of the official key art, overview, and official trailer.

Joining Cuoco and Bell are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special:

As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

Here's a look at Schumacker's tweet from back in December that offered viewers a heads-up to be very attentive to who's who when the special hits HBO Max screens next month:

Onlining the @dcharleyquinn's HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL and 1. We got a lotta cameos that haven't been announced yet and 2. @TheFienPrint's hatred of misusing the phrase "Begs the question" has been canonized in the DCU. (If Dan were Bane) — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 6, 2022

Earlier that month, Schumacker offered a heads-up that he's watched the special with songwriter Jefferson Friedman's music included for the first time and that he's "even prouder of it" now than he was in previous screenings:

Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23! — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 2, 2022

But when asked if that meant that he wasn't that proud of it before, Schumacker makes it clear that "prouder" doesn't mean that you didn't already have a high level of pride in something. It just means you found another level of appreciation for it. "I'm just saying I WAS super proud of the show, and now I'm even prouder, seeing it with the final music. The music for this episode is maybe my fave in the series. New sounds and new interpretations of familiar ones from past episodes. Very proud of

[Jefferson Friedman's] work," Schumacker wrote in response, dropping some high praise for Friedman's work. As for where the special sits on the Harley Quinn timeline (after Season 3 or "someplace in limbo in the story till season 4"), the executive producer responded with a GIF of someone limboing… which should pretty much clear up that question.