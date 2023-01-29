Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Fans Get Reassurance From EP Schumacker Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special EP Patrick Schumacker reassured Harley & Poison Ivy fans heading into the special.

When you have a popular animated couple like Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy in a relationship, you can understand why "Harlivy" fans would be feeling good about things… and a little paranoid. Because if pop culture has taught us anything, a happy couple is one that's ripe for writers to aim their knives at for storyline purposes and narrative effect & impact. So when some folks raised some concerns about the status of their relationship heading into EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's (with series writer Sarah Peters taking over as showrunner with the upcoming new season) Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (especially after viewing the trailer for the HBO Max special), a fan reached out to Schumacker with the hope that he would say it ain't so. Well… good news because Schumacker reaffirmed the animated series commitment to the couple.

Here's a look at Schumacker's tweet in response to a fan seeking some soothing reassurance that "Harlivy" will still be a meaningful hashtag moving forward… one that doesn't leaver a lot for wiggle room: "They will never break up." Here's a look:

Joining Cuoco and Bell are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others, here's a look at the official trailer & overview for HBO Max's Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special:

As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

Back in December 2022, Schumacker offered a heads-up that he had watched the special with songwriter Jefferson Friedman's music included for the first time and that he was "even prouder of it" now than he was with previous screenings:

Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23! — (Patrick Schumacker) (@PMSchumacker) December 2, 2022

But when asked if that meant that he wasn't that proud of it before, Schumacker makes it clear that "prouder" doesn't mean that you didn't already have a high level of pride in something. It just means you found another level of appreciation for it. "I'm just saying I WAS super proud of the show, and now I'm even prouder, seeing it with the final music. The music for this episode is maybe my fave in the series. New sounds and new interpretations of familiar ones from past episodes. Very proud of

[Jefferson Friedman's] work," Schumacker wrote in response, dropping some high praise for Friedman's work. As for where the special sits on the Harley Quinn timeline (after Season 3 or "someplace in limbo in the story till season 4"), the executive producer responded with a GIF of someone limboing… which should pretty much clear up that question.