Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, harley quinn, superman

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Superman in Max Trailer's Season 5 Preview

Check out some quick looks from Max's January 2025 trailer at the fifth season of Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn Season 5.

Earlier this month, we learned that the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn would begin hitting screens on Thursday, January 16th, with the first episode (followed by one new episode weekly through March 20th). Along with that news came an official trailer, key art poster, and overview of the upcoming season – one that finds Harley (Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Bell) making the move to Metropolis. Now, we're getting a fresh look at the adult animated series via Max's January 2025 trailer, previewing what's to come to kick off the new year. In one scene, we see the beginnings of what inspires Harley and Ivy to make the move – while near the end of the trailer, we get a brief exchange between Harley and Superman (considering they moved to The Man of Steel's backyard, it only makes sense).

When the series returns for its fifth run, Harley and Ivy are setting up shop in a new location: Metropolis – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. But Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems, with looming threats coming from Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. Thankfully, Harley's crew of misfits and allies will join her take-no-prisoners approach to making things right in the DCU. Joining Cuoco and Bell are James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!