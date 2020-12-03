Hawkeye Casts Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, 3 More: Report

Well, that didn't take long. Yesterday, we reported on Jeremy Renner posting from the set of the live-action Disney+ series Hawkeye (more on that below) and mentioned how aside from Renner starring, Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) writing and executive producing, and Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie) as well as Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas directing episodes, we didn't know too much. Well, that changed on Thursday with Variety reporting exclusively that Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon (Barkskins) are set to join Renner and the still-unconfirmed-yet-seen-on-set Hailee Steinfeld.

Farmiga is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld???), while Fee is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Dalton's Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. McClarnon 's William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Renner posted an image of his "Clint Barton" set chair with the message "Ms. Bishop … we need you !". Clearly, two easy takeaways from the post. First, the series is currently in production filming- which is always a good sign (as long as it happens safely). Second, the "Ms. Bishop" part of the message had us figuring that we would be getting casting news soon (which we did)- just not the confirmation we were expecting. Tick-tock… tick-tock…

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, (with Oscar Isaac rumored to lead), Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, (with Tatiana Maslany rumored to lead), and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel – with newcomer Iman Vellani set to lead, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.