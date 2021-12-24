Hawkeye: If Kingpin Has Anyone to Blame for His Problems, It's Thanos

Hawkeye saw the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin, much to the fans' delight. Not everyone was happy about his circumstances, though. When we last saw Fisk, it was in the finale of Netflix's Daredevil series where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally got him arrested and put away.

When Fisk finally surfaces in the season finale of Hawkeye, he's reduced to hanging around a Tiki bar wearing a Hawaiian shirt under his expensive suit. His criminal empire seems to be vastly reduced as he's in command of the tracksuit bros, who are barely competent but make up for that in sheer numbers. He orders them to attack a swanky party in Rockefeller Center to take down Kate's (Hailee Steinfeld) mom (Vera Farmiga) out of sheer spite and to show the city he's still in charge, which is a foolhardy move and a sign of deep insecurity. He even shows up at the party to go after her himself rather than wait for them to get rid of her or bring her to him so he can kill her personally. That's another risky and foolish move that brings about the downfall of the tracksuit bros and him.

Some fans of the Daredevil show were pissed off that the near-omnipotent Kingpin of the show was reduced to a clownish villain in Hawkeye and think it doesn't make sense. Actually, it's easier than you think to thread the needle of how he went from the end of Daredevil to this season of Hawkeye. The answer is The Blip, the moment Thanos (James Brolin) snapped half the universe out of existence for 5 years. D'Onofrio said in an interview that The Blip caused Fisk's empire to take a major hit. He might have been granted release from prison on humanitarian grounds because of the tragedy of the Blip traumatizing everyone on Earth, but huge chunks of his henchmen and army might have been wiped out. Many of his assets he didn't hide from the authorities would have been seized when he was in prison, so he would need a new racket and gang. That's probably why he arranged to have Razi (Fra Fee) tip-off Ronin (Jeremy Renner) to kill Maya's dad (Zarn McClarnon) – take over the tracksuit mafia bros.

There you have it. Everything is down to The Blip. It's all Thanos' fault that Kingpin is in his predicament, but it's his own fault for murdering Robert Lopez that sets Maya on her path to avenge her dad. Everything leads to Fisk getting a bullet in the face. He's probably going to be back. It's hard to keep a good Kingpin – or D'Onofrio – down.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.