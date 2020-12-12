Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Post Everything You Need to Know About Series

Among the 3,284 things announced during Thursday's The Walt Disney Company's Investors Day event was the one confirmation that could've only surprised those new to this planet, those just getting out from under their vacation rock, or those having just woken up from a long winter's nap. With the series set to debut in late 2021, Disney+ and Marvel Studios confirmed that Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton aka Hawkeye will be teaming up with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye on the live-action series. So with everything all nice-and-official, it seemed like a perfect time to look back on the image Renner posted on social media of himself and Steinfeld. If there was ever a moment when an image tells you everything you need to know about a series with no words needed, it would be this one. A symbolic passing of the torch (or arrow, in this case) from mentor to mentee- from father to daughter.

Here's a screencap of when we first got our eyeballs on the post, which would eventually be taken down from Renner's account (we think we understand why)- but not before we grabbed the following two screencaps for your viewing pleasure:

Here's a look at what we know about the rest of the cast so far. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board as head writer and executive producer on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight with Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in Ironheart.