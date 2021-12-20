HBO Max Puts Brian Bendis To Work On A Legion Of Super-Heroes TV Show

In his most recent newsletter, as well as talking about all his comic book plans, comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis also talked about writing a Legion Of Super-Heroes TV show for HBO Max, which came about after he had written the pilot of a TV animated adaptation of his and David Mack's comic book Cover, for Mack to direct.

So, miracle of miracles, HBO then asked what else I would want to do and if there's any DC properties I thought would make an interesting show. I may have yelled the word LEGION louder than you want to in a normal adult person business meeting. So yeah, the headline today is… HBO Max has put me to work on a LEGION OF SUPERHEROES TV SHOW. At the moment it is being developed as an adult animated show. Can you tell I am jumping up and down about this? I've been working on it for a while and last week I was sent to the next phase.

And he has given his readers his take on what such a show would be like.

Facts: its very early goings but I can tell you This will be an adaptation of the Legion of superheroes that Ryan Sook and I have been working on the last few years. And just like that series, on sale now, it will harken back to so many classics while at the same time doing what Legion does: pushing all the ideas of superheroes forward in every direction. I think Legion of superheroes is among the greatest franchises in the history of comics and I'm as honored to be curating them as I was Spider-man. So yes, Naomi, the show I helped create, is being made my others and I'M making Legion of Superhero show. Hollywood! :) So for those who don't know, animation takes a loooong time so you may not hear anything about this for a while as I'm just getting to work on it over the break.

The Legion of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, as a group of superpowered beings living in the 30th centuries of the DC Comics Universe, and first appeared in Superboy stories in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. Recently, Brian Bendis relaunched Legion Of Super-Heroes set in the 31st century, and tied it in with his work on Superman, sending Jonathan Kent then-Superbot-now-Superman a thousand years in the future as a proto-college. You can read his take on the superhero team from the far future, in these volumes, with a Justice League Vs. Legion Of Super-Heroes series by Bendis and Scott Godlewski about to launch from DC Comics. All very well timed…