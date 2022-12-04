HBO Max Releases First 5 Batman: The Audio Adventures Eps on YouTube

With the second season of audio drama action already available to stream, HBO Max has been rolling out the first season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures for free on YouTube, and we have the first five chapters to pass along. Created by Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and presented in the style of an old-fashioned radio play, Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) stars as Bruce Wayne & Batman. Joining Wright in the impressive ensemble are Ike Barinholtz as Two-Face; Rosario Dawson as Catwoman; Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn; Bobby Moynihan as The Penguin and Bat-Mite; John Leguizamo as The Riddler; Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder; Brooke Shields as Vicki Vale; Brent Spiner as The Joker; Kenan Thompson as Commissioner Gordon; Alan Tudyk as Alfred; Melissa Villaseñor as Robin; Bradley Whitford as Scarecrow; and Chris Parnell as the narrator.

Now, here's a look/listen to the first five chapters of Batman: The Audio Adventures (with the fifth chapter hitting YouTube earlier today):

A Look at Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2:

In Season 2 of Batman: The Audio Adventures, Gotham City's cauldron of crime and corruption is about to boil over. While The Joker remains at large, criminal kingpins and former rivals The Penguin and Two-Face have joined forces – and the mysterious narco-terrorist known as Scarecrow remains unidentified, even as his chemical nightmares plague the city. The schism between Batman and Catwoman grows ever larger as both escalate their separate wars on crime, threatening dire consequences for both. And Harleen Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn) is living for a love that's slowly killing her, just waiting for inspiration to strike. Now here's a look at the two previously released previews for the second season, followed by a look at the announcement preview (with the second season currently streaming):

A tale of life and death in Gotham City continues. Here's a preview of what's to come in the second season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures. Stream now on @hbomax. #DCatNYCC pic.twitter.com/4nGPXXKbJO — Batman (@Batman) October 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gotham City. A seething cauldron of crime and corruption about to boil over. Tune-in to the latest season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures, now streaming on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Q6PPWjGX5e — Batman (@Batman) October 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet