HBO Renews Succession for Season 4; Righteous Gemstones for Season 3

On Tuesday morning, fans of two very popular yet distinctly different HBO series were greeted with some very good news. First, the comedic cutthroat drama that makes up the Roy family will continue for a fourth season with HBO confirming that the Jesse Armstrong-created Succession will be back for another round. In addition, Collider is reporting exclusively that David Gordon Green confirmed a third season of The Righteous Gemstones has been ordered ahead of the show's second season premiere. The Danny McBride-created comedy (executive produced by McBride, Gordon Green & Jody Hill), stars McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson.

"With each season of 'Succession', Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc)

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall's impulsive decision to expose the company's sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. The series stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.