Heartstopper Season 2 Production Underway; 4 New Faces Join S02 Cast

Heartstopper season two is now in production in the U.K., and don't worry, Alice Oseman herself let fans know on Twitter that the whole cast is back, even if not all were seen in the heartwarming video on Netflix's socials.

Heartstopper has its original cast back for this season with Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, William Gao, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, Olivia Coleman, Kizzy Edgell, and others. Additional news comes from the production beginning, such as seeing that four new faces have joined season 2: Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid (a Higgs student), Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick's older brother), Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student), and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk (a Truham teacher)

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

(Not all of our cast could be there on this day, in case you're wondering about some missing faces!) https://t.co/kQPFGWHqbY — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) September 22, 2022

The second season of Heartstopper, based on Oseman's comics, will continue to play a big part in queer representation on the screen for Netflix. The visibility of male bisexuality with Connor's character, transgender representation both on and off the screen for Finney and her character, same-sex relationships in the midst of the ups and downs of high school, and more have made an impact from the first season alone. As production has begun and the hype has only just started, Heartstopper will be a very big title many fans will hopefully get to see the premiere in 2023, but we'll have to wait for an exact date to be sure. If this recent news means anything, it means paying attention to socials for the series is worthwhile.