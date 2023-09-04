Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alice Oseman, episode title, Heartstopper, heartstopper season 2, heartstopper season 3, netflix, production, script

Heartstopper Season 3 Episode 1 Title, Script Cover Page Revealed

Netflix unveiled a lovely script page cover for the first episode of Heartstopper season three, making us excited for the story to continue.

When a big declaration is made by someone in Netflix's Heartstopper season two finale, fans can only assume what will arrive next and it certainly will involve a lot of love. The third season has been a fact since it and season two were announced back in 2022. But now we get a little bit of relief after that texting-related cliffhanger with a recent tweet from Netflix's account revealing the script cover page of the first episode, "Love." The beloved graphic novels by Alice Oseman continue to come to life on Netflix as the story continues with this small hint at season three.

Heartstopper cast includes Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, William Gao, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, Olivia Coleman, Kizzy Edgell, and others. The second season welcomed some new faces, including Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid (a Higgs student), Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick's older brother), Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student), and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk (a Truham teacher).

In season one of Heartstopper, boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick, and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

In the second season of Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.

