Heels: Amell Wraps Post-Production on "F***ing Extraordinary" Season 2

When it comes to how things are going with STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, we will readily admit that it's been a while since we had a second season update. Granted, our last one was in July, and that was to confirm that filming for the second season had wrapped. So what news could be better than that? How about Amell confirming via video that he just wrapped his final day of post-production work? Is his voice raspy? Yup, because "there's yelling." Not only that but showrunner & co-star Mike O'Malley (Charlie Gully) showed him the final 6-7 minutes that left Amell labeling the season "f**king extraordinary" and a lot of other really hopeful things about a season he says takes things to the "next level."

Now here's a look at the video update that Amell posted to Instagram earlier today, sharing the good news:

And here's a look back at the official announcement teaser that was released in November 2021 announcing the show's renewal, followed by Amell explaining why (you'll need to have seen the finale to appreciate it truly):

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.