Heels Season 2 Set for Summer 2023; Stephen Amell Shares Preview Clip With STARZ's Heels returning this summer, the Season 2 clip shared by Stephen Amell flashes back to simpler times between Jack & Ace.

With post-production having wrapped last November on the second season of STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, fans have been wondering when the professional wrestling drama would be returning to their screens. Well, it only feels right that during WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend that Amell would post a clip of the new season along with the promise of a summer premiere. Considering that the first season didn't end too well for Jack (Amell) and Ace (Ludwig) – but ended pretty sweetly for Kelli Berglund's Crystal – it's nice to get a flashback to a time when the brothers got along – and still had shared dreams of what the business could be like.

Now, here's a look at the clip from STARZ's Heels Season 2 that Amell shared earlier today:

And here's a look back at the official announcement teaser that was released in November 2021 announcing the show's renewal, followed by Amell explaining why (you'll need to have seen the finale to appreciate it truly):

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.