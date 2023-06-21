Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: heels, preview, season 2, starz

Heels Season 2 Spotlights AJ Mendez, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Josh Segarra

STARZ's Heels shared Season 2 looks at AJ Mendez (Elle Dorado), Josh Segarra (Brooks Rizzo), and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Jen Lussier).

When STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels returns next month, the new season finds Ace (Ludwig) heading out on his own – just as Jack (Amell) and the DWL are nearing a streaming deal that could see the wrestling company competing in the big leagues. Unless Gully's (Mike O'Malley) Florida Wrestling Dystopia has something to say about it, that is. So far, we've had a chance to check back in with some familiar faces – but for this go-around, we're getting to check out who the DWL is welcoming aboard this season: author/professional wrestler AJ Mendez (Elle Dorado), Josh Segarra (Brooks Rizzo), and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Jen Lussier). Here's a look:

STARZ's Heels: A Look Ahead to Season 2

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully (Mike O'Malley) comes calling.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

