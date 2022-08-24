Here's How You Can Own A Hunter X Hunter Production Cel

Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular modern shonen anime series, but the current hit adaptation that debuted in 2011 wasn't the first take on the story. Before this iconic version of the series, Nippon Animation and director Kazuhiro Furuhasi adapted the original Yoshihiro Togashi manga from 1999 through 2001. The series got a total of 62 episodes, and Viz Media picked it up. Fans of this original take on the manga can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a production cel and animation drawing from the series.

We rarely get to see Killua so relaxed! From the 1999 adaptation of the famous manga series Hunter X Hunter we have in this lot a great full body image of Killua measuring 2.75" tall on the 12 field sized production cell, number C12 in the top right corner. If you pause Episode 46 of the series, at the 3:04, this image of the young member of the Zoldyck family, as him and Gon get off a boat and are finally able to feel the ground beneath them. The production cel shows some paint wear and light fading on the linework, with some paint from production. The lot shows overall minor handling wear from production, and the condition is Very Good.

