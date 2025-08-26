Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Here's Our Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 4: "Observation" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's FX, Hulu, and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth, S01E04: "Observation."

Three episodes into FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth, and one of the franchise's main themes is coming through loud and clear. Humanity will always find a way to prove itself to be one of the deadliest and destructive species out there – and not very trustworthy, either. As if having a connection with the Xenomorphs wasn't enough, Wendy (Chandler) is dealing with forces that don't necessarily have her or mankind's best interests at heart. That brings us to our preview for tonight's chapter, S01E04: "Observation." Morrow (Babou Ceesay) has his sights set on using Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) to get his hands on one of the eggs, while Wendy investigates what's going on with the specimens that were retrieved. Along with an official episode overview and trailer, we have a look at what' still ahead this season, what the creative team had to share about last week's chapter, and the cast tackling some of your questions…

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 4: "Observation" Preview

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 4: "Observation" – An unexpected connection is formed while a covert plot puts everyone in danger. Written by Noah Hawley and Bobak Esfarjani, and directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

