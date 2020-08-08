High Fidelity Star Zoë Kravitz Jabs Hulu for Lack of Diversity

Looks like Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, The Batman) is starting a Top 5 list of things that "suck" and it sounds like Hulu made the cut. Shortly after the streaming service announced that Kravitz's take on High Fidelity would not be getting a second season, Kravitz responded via Instagram with a post thanking the team behind the series as well as the viewers who supported the show, ending her message with the hashtag "#breakupssuck" (original post below). We thought it ended there, but it didn't.

Responding to a comment from actress Tessa Thompson (Westworld, Thor: Ragnarok) about how much she will miss the show, Kravitz responded with a sharp, pointed rebuke of Hulu's lack of diversity among its original shows: "It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that the decision to end the series "was not easy and came after lengthy deliberations," with many within Hulu supporting the series and ABC Signature even extending the cast's options by a month to allow for further renewal negotiations. In the end, the streamer opted to not move forward with the series (one of a number of questionable programming decisions over the past year) and the chances of the series finding a new home are being called "a long shot."

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Hulu's take on High Fidelity debuted its 10 episodes on February 14 and starred Jake Lacy (I'm Dying Up Here), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), David Holmes (Mr. Robot, Mindhunter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA: Part II). Kravitz, Veronica West, and Sarah Kucserka executive produced alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner; and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature. Rosenberg and Midnight Radio produced the series with ABC Signature Studios (SMILF).