Evil S03E03 "The Demon of Sex" Preview: Sister Andrea Joins The Team

Okay, after breaking our backs with two weeks filled with massive amounts of preview images to the point you could create a flipbook for each episode, the third episode of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring Evil Season 3 brings with it a much more manageable haul. Written by Aurin Squire and directed by Nelson McCormick, S03E03 "The Demon of Sex," Andrea Martin's Sister Andrea joins our team as they tackle the case of a marriage on the (demonic) rocks- take a look:

In the following featurette, the cast & creators of Paramount+'s Evil provide a deep dive into the third season. Herbers and Colter discuss where their characters go from the passionate events of the premiere, and Mandvi elaborates on Ben's wavering faith in science. Plus, Emerson (Leland Townsend), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Boggs), and Creators/Executive Producers Robert King and Michelle King share more about what's to come:

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.