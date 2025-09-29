High Potential Season 2: S02E05 "Content Warning" Overview Released

Get a preview of High Potential Season 2, Episode 5: "Content Warning," airing October 14 on ABC.
Morgan and Karadec investigate after a social media stunt at an influencer house turns deadly.
Major changes shake up the LAPD team as Captain Nick Wagner takes on a new leadership role.
Follow Ava's quest for answers about Roman's disappearance amidst personal and professional drama.
While our weekly updated preview is still scheduled for tomorrow, we have a very cool look at what's ahead with Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential Season 2 that we didn't want to wait to pass along. In our preview rundown of the second season, we've included the official overview for October 14th's S02E05: "Content Warning," where a social media stunt proves deadly and major moves are underway in Morgan's (Olson) personal and professional lives.
High Potential Season 2 Episodes 3 – 5 Previews
High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.
HIGH POTENTIAL – "Eleven Minutes" – TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez)
KAITLIN OLSON, DANIEL SUNJATA
KAITLIN OLSON, DANIEL SUNJATA
High Potential Season 2 Episode 4: "Behind the Music" – An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain's chair.
High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" – When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner's new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman's disappearance.
Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.