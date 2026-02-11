Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2 Teaser Announces Series Return on March 3rd

A new teaser for ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 3 sets the show's return for March 3rd.

Article Summary ABC confirms High Potential Season 2 returns with new episodes on March 3 after a winter hiatus.

A fresh teaser has dropped for the Kaitlin Olson-led crime drama ahead of its primetime comeback.

The show's return is timed after the 2026 Winter Olympics, skipping a February return date.

Fans can catch up or rewatch episodes on Hulu before High Potential Season 3 resumes .

If you're a fan of ABC's primetime lineup of dramas, you may have noticed a very popular show currently MIA. Though Will Trent and The Rookie are running new episodes, ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential isn't. That brings us to a quick round of "good news/bad news." The good news? We've got a teaser that was released earlier today for you to check out. The bad news? Well, let's just say you've got some time to rewatch the season or catch up on anything you might've missed, because new episodes won't be airing again until March 3rd. While we understand pulling episodes due to the 2026 Winter Olympics coverage, we're surprised that the show isn't returning on February 24th, two days after the Olympics closing ceremony.

"What's a body doing at a car dealership? 😳 #HighPotential returns with all-new episodes Tuesday, March 3 on ABC. Stream on Hulu!" read the caption to the Instagram post that also included the teaser, which you can check out below:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!