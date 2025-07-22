Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Hirayasumi

Hirayasumi: Acclaimed Manga Getting Viz Media Anime Series Adapt

Hirayasumi, the acclaimed, award-winning comedy-drama manga by Keigo Shinzo, is getting an anime adaptation from publisher Viz Media.

The slice-of-life series follows Hiroto, a carefree 29-year-old whose life changes after inheriting a house.

Production +h. will animate the series, known for The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.

Hirayasumi manga boasts over 1.1 million copies in circulation and a live-action drama is also in the works.

VIZ Media has announced its latest and most critically celebrated anime co-production to date: Hirayasumi, the widely acclaimed and multiple award-winning manga series by Keigo Shinzo. Hirayasumi features 29-year-old, carefree Hiroto Ikuta, who doesn't have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future—and he couldn't be happier. Hiroto's breezy attitude isn't easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people around him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life. After developing an unlikely friendship with the grouchy old woman who lives in his neighborhood, Hiroto suddenly finds himself inheriting not just her house but some rather difficult emotions as well. His 18-year-old cousin, Natsumi, moves in with him, but as a struggling art student, she has her own troubles to deal with and may just put Hiroto's easygoing lifestyle to the test.

Originally serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits in April 2021, Hirayasumi made its English-language debut through VIZ in May 2024 and has since earned widespread acclaim for its emotionally resonant artwork and elegantly crafted slice-of-life storytelling. Striking a deep chord with both fans and critics, the series has quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary manga. With over 1.1 million copies in circulation worldwide and six volumes currently published by VIZ, Hirayasumi is fast becoming a modern classic of the graphic novel category.

The Hirayasumi anime will be a joint production between VIZ Media and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. This co-production marks a milestone in VIZ Media's anime slate, underscoring its role as a global creative partner and champion of Japan's most acclaimed storytellers on the world stage. Animation will be handled by Production +h., the studio behind a string of high-profile works including The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.

On top of its remarkable run, the live-action adaptation of Hirayasumi has also been announced – reinforcing the manga's artistic prestige and global resonance.

"I'm so happy to hear it's being adapted into an anime and a drama! I'm really looking forward to seeing both shows!" said Shinzo.

Hirayasumi will almost certainly be available on multiple streaming platforms, including Viz Media's own portal, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

