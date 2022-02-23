Historic WrestleMania Dual-Sponsorship Could Cause Mass Confusion

Once again, WWE has made history. For the first time ever, not one but two brands will sponsor WrestleMania this year: Snickers, and WWE 2k22. What's that you ask? How could two sponsors possibly be involved with the same WrestleMania. It sounds totally insane, but it's true. Get it directly from large adult daughter, walking embodiment of nepotism, and person who some say started the Women's Evolution, Stephanie McMahon, herself!

Yes, somehow, someway, both Snickers and WWE 2k22 will sponsor WrestleMania. Everything you thought you knew was wrong! From the press release:

Mars, Incorporated, Take-Two Interactive and WWE today announced a partnership that makes Snickers and WWE 2K22 Presenting Partners of WrestleMania 38, taking place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The partnership will mark the first time in WrestleMania history that two brands have served as Presenting Partners for WWE's pop culture extravaganza. As part of the agreement, Snickers and WWE 2K22, the forthcoming latest installment from 2K's popular WWE video game series, will stake claim to each evening's WrestleMania main event match as Presenting Partners. As anticipation builds for the biggest matches of the year, Snickers and WWE 2K22 will compete in their own heavyweight match as the brands will go head-to-head in a multi-platform campaign on The Road to WrestleMania.

What does this mean for the WWE Universe? How many people will become so confused by this they try to eat their copy of WWE 2k22, or shove a Snickers into their X-Box, requiring expensive repairs? Does WWE even care, or are these brands hopelessly lost to competitive rage?! WWE just announced the news today, and already, Russia has invaded Ukraine. Will WWE realize the folly of their ways before it's too late and return to just one single sponsor for WrestleMania 38? We'll find out on April 2nd and April 3rd… if the world makes it that long.

